Polish Border Sees 156,000 Arrivals From Ukraine

Sumaira FH Published February 27, 2022 | 11:00 PM

Polish border sees 156,000 arrivals from Ukraine

Warsaw, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2022 ) :Poland's border guards on Sunday said more than 156,000 people had crossed into the EU member from Ukraine in the days since Russia invaded the ex-Soviet country.

The latest figure represented an increase of tens of thousands on what was reported Saturday, showing just how quickly Ukrainian refugees are flowing into their western neighbour.

"Since the start of the hostilities in Ukraine on February 24, border guard officers processed a total of 187,800 people at all the crossings with Ukraine," Poland's border guards tweeted.

That number also included those who had left Poland for Ukraine, but the vast majority, or more than 156,000, were people fleeing Ukraine, they said.

