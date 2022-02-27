Polish border sees 200,000 arrivals from Ukraine

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Warsaw, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2022 ) :Poland's border guards on Sunday said nearly 200,000 people had crossed into the EU member from Ukraine in the days since Russia invaded the ex-Soviet country.

The latest figure represented an increase of tens of thousands on what was reported only a few hours earlier, showing just how quickly Ukrainian refugees are flowing into their western neighbour.

The interior ministry announced it was setting up additional reception centres for the refugees, including at the country's main train stations, beyond the nine or so already up and running.

"Over the last three and a half days, nearly 200,000 people have received assistance on our territory," said Tomasz Praga, the head of the Polish border guard.

He told reporters that on Saturday alone more than 77,000 people had crossed into Poland from Ukraine.

Poland, which was already home to an estimated 1.5 million Ukrainians before Russia's invasion Thursday and which has expressed steadfast support for Ukraine, has so far received the lion's share of the country's refugees.

But thousands of others have fled to other countries bordering Ukraine.

"The number of refugees from Ukraine who have crossed to Poland, Hungary, Romania, Moldova and other countries is escalating and is now 368,000," UN refugee chief Filippo Grandi tweeted on Sunday.