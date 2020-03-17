UrduPoint.com
Polish Environment Minister Has Coronavirus

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 17th March 2020 | 01:20 AM

Polish environment minister has coronavirus

Warsaw, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ) :Poland's Environment Minister Michal Wos said Monday he was under quarantine after testing positive for the novel coronavirus, adding that he was feeling fine.

The EU nation of 38 million people has 156 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including three deaths. It has shut its borders to foreign travellers and closed schools, among other precautionary measures.

"After a state forest employee with whom I had contact was found to have coronavirus yesterday, I went under quarantine and took the test," the 29-year-old Wos said on Twitter.

"The test result was positive. I feel fine. I send my thanks to medical workers and express solidarity with everyone who's ill," the married father-of-one added.

Other infected global politicians include French Culture Minister Franck Riester, Spanish Equality Minister Irene Montero and Iranian Vice President Massoumeh Ebtekar.

