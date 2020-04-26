UrduPoint.com
Sun 26th April 2020

Polish farms hit with one-two punch of virus, drought

Warsaw, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2020 ) :Poland's farmers have already been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, which has deprived them of seasonal workers from Ukraine. Now, an unprecedented drought is making things even worse.

"Everyone's panicking. We don't know what's going to happen to us," Adrianna Bukowska-Lazarska, whose farm usually produces more than 300 tonnes of strawberries per year near the central village of Czerwinsk nad Wisla, told AFP.

Agriculture Minister Jan Krzysztof Ardanowski has warned that the drought could hurt food production, implying that while there is no risk of a shortage, prices may very well go up.

President Andrzej Duda has also expressed concern, calling on residents on Wednesday to be reasonable with their water use.

"We haven't seen water levels this low since we began recording them a century ago," said Grzegorz Walijewski, spokesman for Poland's IMGW weather institute.

"The same goes for flow rates. It's never been this bad," he told AFP, adding that forecasts for the next couple of months are not looking good either.

Poland is no stranger to droughts, but the phenomenon is getting worse.

