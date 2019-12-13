Polish holdout mars EU climate target deal

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2019 ) :EU leaders agreed Friday to a target of making the bloc carbon neutral by 2050, but the deal was immediately undermined by Poland's refusal to implement the aim.

EU President Charles Michel hailed the agreement struck at a Brussels summit after hours of wrangling as a "strong commitment" that puts Europe in the lead of global efforts to tackle climate change.

"We have reached an agreement on climate change. It is very important, it was crucial, for Europe to show strong ambition," Michel said.

But Poland, which currently relies heavily on coal, demanded more time to switch to green energy -- perhaps up to 2070 according to diplomats -- while others like the Czech Republic pushed the case for nuclear power.

"The European Council endorses the objective of achieving a climate-neutral EU by 2050, in line with the objectives of the Paris Agreement," the leaders said in their formal summit conclusions.

To avoid the embarrassment of the summit collapsing in the face of Polish objections -- on the same day as the COP25 global climate conference in Madrid -- the leaders added a temporary get-out clause for Warsaw.

"One Member State, at this stage, cannot commit to implement this objective as far as it is concerned, and the European Council will come back to this in June 2020," the conclusions said.

Brussels' new leadership, under European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, launched a "European Green Deal" on Wednesday.

It includes a plan to mobilise 100 billion Euros to help countries with the move towards carbon neutrality, but critics from eastern Europe say this is not enough.

Prime Minister Andrej Babis said the Czech Republic alone would need 30 to 40 billion euros ($27 to $36 billion) to achieve carbon neutrality.

And Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda estimated the transition would cost two-thirds of his country's GDP.