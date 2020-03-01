UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Polish Judges Allege Political 'reprisals' In New Report

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 01st March 2020 | 01:10 AM

Polish judges allege political 'reprisals' in new report

Warsaw, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2020 ) :Thirty-four judges critical of judicial reforms introduced by Poland's right-wing government were subject to "harsh reprisals", according to a report released Saturday by an independent association of Polish judges.

Poland's deputy justice minister Michal Wojcik immediately rejected the allegations as an "unprecedented attack" by a "very politically engaged group" against the legislative and executive branches of government.

Judges "want to be a completely extraordinary caste that stands above others," Wojcik added, quoted by the Polish PAP news agency.

Politicians from the governing right-wing Law and Justice (PiS) party often single out judges who object to some of the party's reforms as being part of a "caste" wanting to be above the law.

Presented by judge Krystian Markiewicz, head of the Iustitia association that groups 3,500 Polish judges, the report alleges "harsh reprisals" against 34 justices who object to PiS judicial reforms Since taking office in 2015, the PiS government has introduced a slew of controversial judicial reforms that it insists are designed to tackle corruption.

But critics, including the European Commission and top European judicial bodies, argue they threaten judicial independence and the rule of law.

The Iustitia report Names both the judicial officials who allege they experienced wrongdoing as well as the politicians and other officials who are allegedly responsible for the wrongdoing.

The report also documents what it terms "mild reprisals" against at least 24 other judges, including public criticism of them by MPs and government politicians.

Thirty-six prosecutors also experienced reprisals connected to their criticism of PiS reforms, the report said.

It further alleges that top Polish politicians, including PiS-allied President Andrzej Duda, PiS Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, Minister of Justice Zbigniew Ziobro and the leader of the PiS party leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski engaged in "slandering judges in the national and international arena".

Related Topics

Attack Corruption Prime Minister Independence Poland 2015 From Government Top

Recent Stories

UAE Tour&#039;s coronavirus cases didn&#039;t mix ..

42 minutes ago

OIC welcomes US-Taliban agreement

59 minutes ago

Pakistan's leading role facilitates US-Taliban pea ..

1 hour ago

Putin Discusses Idlib Crisis in Phone Call With Ma ..

1 hour ago

Qatar Sets Up Communication Channels Between US, T ..

1 hour ago

Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar presides over NJP ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.