Warsaw, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2019 ) :The disciplinary chamber of Poland's Supreme Court on Monday annulled the suspension of a judge who had in effect contested sensitive judicial reforms by the ruling conservatives.

It was the latest development in a power struggle over the government's attempts to overhaul the judicial system, which EU officials and critics say threatens the rule of law.

Earlier this month, judge Pawel Juszczyszyn was sanctioned for having expressed doubts during an appeals procedure about the judge who had handed down the initial ruling.

That magistrate had been named by a new council that the Supreme Court said did not provide guarantees of independence from political influence.

The European Commission has accused the Polish government of threatening to undermine the rule of law and judicial independence -- principles it signed up to when it joined the EU in 2004.

In late 2017, the EU launched unprecedented proceedings against Poland -- that could see its EU voting rights suspended -- over "systemic threats" posed by the reforms.

The government insists the reforms will tackle corruption but the opposition says the ruling Law and Justice party (PiS) wants to gag critical magistrates.