Polish lawmakers pass court reform in bid to unlock EU funds

Warsaw, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2023 ) :Poland's lower house of parliament on Friday passed a bill to overhaul the courts in a bid to mend ties with the European Union and unlock frozen EU funds.

The draft legislation is intended to reform the Supreme Court by changing the system for disciplining judges, which the EU says is not impartial.

Pending reforms to the judiciary, Brussels has blocked Poland's access to 35 billion Euros ($38 billion) in EU Covid pandemic recovery funds.

"It is a tough compromise," Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki told reporters after the vote.

"We need to end the dispute with the West. The real enemy is in the East," he said, alluding to Russia's war in Ukraine.

The legislation still needs to be approved by the Senate and signed by President Andrzej Duda before it comes into law.

The right-wing government says the European Commission, the EU's executive arm, was consulted on the changes.

EU Justice Commissioner Didier Reynders on Saturday called the draft legislation "a promising step forward".

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has adopted a wait-and-see approach.

Talking after the vote, she told reporters: "The law has to be agreed on. So it has to pass the second chamber and then we can analyse the final law." The hardline junior coalition partner of the governing Law and Justice (PiS) party voted against the bill.

The main opposition parties abstained after their proposed amendments were rejected.

"This bill does not restore the rule of law," Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz, the leader of the opposition PSL farmers' party, said before the vote.

"If it provides the opportunity for unlocking... funds, we will abstain."PiS has been at loggerheads with Brussels since coming to power in 2015. The EU says Warsaw is failing to fully uphold EU laws, particularly with regards to the judiciary.