Polish leader visits Trump hoping for election boost

Warsaw, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) :Polish President Andrzej Duda will be hoping for a pre-election windfall from a trip to Washington on Wednesday that risks being overshadowed by the fallout from revelations about Donald Trump's foreign policy.

The visit from Duda -- a populist closely allied with Trump -- comes a day after the publication of former security advisor John Bolton's tell-all tome and four days before a crucial presidential election in Poland.

It will be Trump's first meeting with a foreign leader since the coronavirus pandemic hit in March, and both delegations will be tested for the disease before the talks.

The central expectation on the Polish side is that Trump will announce extra US military assistance for Poland -- a constant demand from Warsaw, particularly in the wake of Russia's annexation of Crimea in 2014.

The US could boost the number of its troops deployed in Poland as well as provide fighter jets and military transport planes, according to Polish media reports.

But a senior US official cautioned that it would be "premature" to talk about troop deployment in terms of "any specific number to any specific location".

"President Duda will have an opportunity to look very presidential and that's, I think, a big part of this," said Michal Baranowski, director of the Warsaw office of the German Marshall Fund of the United States.

Baranowski said the visit could help "mobilise" Duda's electorate in Sunday's vote and even help boost support for Trump among Polish American communities in swing states ahead of the US election in November.