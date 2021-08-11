Polish MPs to vote on media law after coalition split

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Warsaw, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2021 ) :Polish MPs were set to vote on a new law on Wednesday that critics say will curb media freedom, a day after a rupture in the ruling right-wing coalition.

The law would force US group Discovery to sell its majority stake in Poland's top private tv network TVN, which is often critical of the government.

The ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party says the new media ownership law is needed to stop hostile foreign powers from taking control of broadcasters.

A dispute over the law was one of the reasons for Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki's decision on Tuesday to sack his deputy Jaroslaw Gowin of the Agreement party, one of two junior partners in the governing coalition.

The departure of the Agreement party from the United Right coalition does not mean that the government has fallen as a formal vote of no confidence by parliament would be required.

Wednesday's vote will show whether the government can still command a majority in parliament.

The parliamentary session begins at 0930 GMT, but the timing of the vote is not scheduled.

Commentators said the government may have to rely on votes from the far-right Confederation party to pass the law, leaving its long-term future in doubt.

"Poland faces a minority government and an erosion of power," tweeted Jacek Nizinkiewicz, a commentator for the Rzeczpospolita daily.

Thousands of people took to the streets in rallies across Poland on Tuesday over the new law, which would block non-European firms from owning more than 49 percent of Polish media companies.

Commentators said the PiS would now try to persuade Gowin's MPs to continue to support the ruling coalition.

"The United Right government will continue to function, because there are people in the Sejm (parliament) who want to support our government," Piotr Muller, the government's spokesman, said on Wednesday.