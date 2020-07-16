Polish opposition challenges presidential election result

(@FahadShabbir)

Warsaw, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :Poland's main opposition coalition on Thursday challenged the result of an election this month that returned to power President Andrzej Duda with backing from the populist right-wing Law and Justice (PiS) party.

The Civic Platform (PO) party, whose candidate Rafal Trzaskowski narrowly lost the July 12 vote, said an appeal had been lodged with the Supreme Court alleging irregularities and accusing TVP public television of bias.