UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Polish Opposition Challenges Presidential Election Result

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 16th July 2020 | 09:50 PM

Polish opposition challenges presidential election result

Warsaw, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :Poland's main opposition coalition on Thursday challenged the result of an election this month that returned to power President Andrzej Duda with backing from the populist right-wing Law and Justice (PiS) party.

The Civic Platform (PO) party, whose candidate Rafal Trzaskowski narrowly lost the July 12 vote, said an appeal had been lodged with the Supreme Court alleging irregularities and accusing TVP public television of bias.

Related Topics

Election Supreme Court Vote Po July TV From Opposition

Recent Stories

Kuwait&#039;s COVID-19 cases climb by 791 to 57,66 ..

41 minutes ago

AED6.3 bn of additional stock became accessible fo ..

2 hours ago

UAE Armed Forces honour winners of Armed Forces Ex ..

3 hours ago

FO reiterates for enhanced int’l monitoring on H ..

3 hours ago

American Stevens gets 18-month ban over 'whereabou ..

48 minutes ago

England to host Wales in Wembley friendly

48 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.