UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Polish Parliament Passes Animal Rights Law

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 18th September 2020 | 08:20 AM

Polish parliament passes animal rights law

Warsaw, Sept 18 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2020 ) :Poland's parliament on Friday passed an animal rights law that had angered fur farmers and kosher meat producers and divided the country's right-wing governing alliance.

The junior partners in the three-party ruling coalition had refused to vote in favour, provoking the ire of Jaroslaw Kaczynski, the powerful leader of the Law and Justice (PiS) ruling party that put forward the legislation.

Kaczynski, who is known for his love of cats, has threatened to exclude his coalition partners from the government during a planned cabinet shuffle or even call snap elections.

After a marathon session that began hours earlier on Thursday and with the support of the liberal opposition, the legislation passed the lower house of parliament with 356 votes in favour, 75 against and 18 abstentions.

The measure, which still requires the approval of the senate, bans the breeding of animals for fur and stops exports of halal and kosher meat.

Poland is the world's third biggest fur producer after China and Denmark, according to activists, and a major exporter of kosher meat to Israel and Jewish communities in Europe.

"Poland's standards regarding animals should be no worse, or even better, than those in western countries," Kaczynski said last week.

Over the weekend, he launched the online #stopfurchallenge for social media users to express their support for the measure.

"In the 21st century, it's possible to look really good without putting on a fur garment," Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Twitter ahead of the vote.

Polish Nobel literature laureate Olga Tokarczuk had also appealed for the law to be passed, along with US animal rights campaigners PETA.

Otwarte Klatki (Open Cages), an animal rights group, said there were around 550 fur farms in Poland breeding some 5.2 million animals.

But the proposals had drawn criticism in the countryside -- a key electoral base for the PiS -- and experts quoted by Gazeta Wyborcza said the economic impact would be around 1.6 billion Euros ($1.9 billion).

Protesting farmers on Wednesday walked to the PiS headquarters chanting: "Kaczynski, traitor of the countryside!"The Polish Meat Association on Monday said the restrictions on ritual slaughter would have dire consequences for the industry.

"The draft amendment is economically harmful and undermines the social security of many thousands of workers in the meat-processing sector, rural residents and farmers," it said.

Related Topics

Senate Century Prime Minister World Exports Israel Europe China Parliament Vote Social Media Twitter Threatened Marathon Alliance Poland Denmark Jew From Government Cabinet Industry Billion Million Opposition Love

Recent Stories

Bolster fragile world to emerge stronger, UN chief ..

6 hours ago

Prime Minister for end to patwari, corruption cult ..

8 hours ago

Abu Dhabi to host UFC series on September 26 - Oct ..

9 hours ago

NMDC awarded AED600 million contract in Egypt

9 hours ago

India&#039;s space sector now open for private bus ..

9 hours ago

UAE Committed to Compensate for Overproduced Oil V ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.