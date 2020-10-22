Polish PM recommends nation-wide 'red zone' lockdown

Warsaw, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2020 ) :Poland's prime minister said Wednesday he wanted "red zone" lockdown measures to be extended to the entire country amid a record spike in infections.

"I will recommend that from Saturday all of Poland will become a 'red zone," Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki told the private Polsat tv station ahead of a crisis team meeting that will decide on the measure.