Polish PM Recommends Nation-wide 'red Zone' Lockdown

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 22nd October 2020 | 12:10 AM

Polish PM recommends nation-wide 'red zone' lockdown

Warsaw, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2020 ) :Poland's prime minister said Wednesday he wanted "red zone" lockdown measures to be extended to the entire country amid a record spike in infections.

"I will recommend that from Saturday all of Poland will become a 'red zone," Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki told the private Polsat tv station ahead of a crisis team meeting that will decide on the measure.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

