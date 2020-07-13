UrduPoint.com
Polish President Ahead By Tiny Margin In Run-off: Exit Poll

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 13th July 2020 | 12:50 AM

Polish president ahead by tiny margin in run-off: exit poll

Warsaw, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2020 ) :Poland's right-wing head of state Andrzej Duda was ahead by a tiny margin in the presidential run-off against Warsaw's liberal mayor, an exit poll on Sunday showed, starting a tense wait for the official results.

Duda narrowly topped the ballot with 50.4 percent of the vote, ahead of Rafal Trzaskowski with 49.6 percent, the Ipsos poll said, in an election with very high turnout.

