Polish President, Liberal Rival Set For Run-off: Exit Poll

Mon 29th June 2020

Polish president, liberal rival set for run-off: exit poll

Warsaw, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ) :Poland's right-wing President Andrzej Duda topped round one of a presidential election on Sunday, triggering a tight run-off with Warsaw's liberal Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski on July 12, according to an Ipsos exit poll.

Duda is set to win 41.8 percent of the popular vote, ahead of Trzaskowski with 30.4 percent, the Ipsos poll said, in an election that saw high turnout despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

