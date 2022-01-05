UrduPoint.com

Polish President Tests Positive For Covid

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 05, 2022 | 05:30 PM

Polish president tests positive for Covid

Warsaw, Poland, Jan 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2022 ) :Polish President Andrzej Duda has tested positive for Covid-19 and is self-isolating, his chief of staff Pawel Szrot said on Wednesday.

"The president is fine, has no severe symptoms and is under constant medical care," Szrot said on Twitter.

Szrot said the president had received three Covid vaccine doses in April, June and December of last year.

Poland's health ministry on Wednesday reported a daily increase of 17,196 cases and 632 Covid-linked deaths.

Poland has one of the lowest vaccination rates in Europe -- around 63 percent of the adult population -- and one of the highest mortality rates but there are few restrictions or vaccine requirements in place.

Health Minister Adam Niedzielski also on Wednesday warned that he expected a peak of cases later in January and said the government was readying itself for a potential "catastrophic scenario".

"We are preparing for the Omicron attack," he said.

Related Topics

Attack Europe Twitter Fine January April June December Government

Recent Stories

Mismanagement in energy sector hurting economy: Mi ..

Mismanagement in energy sector hurting economy: Mian Zahid Hussain

7 minutes ago
 Katrina extends love, good wishes to Deepika Paduk ..

Katrina extends love, good wishes to Deepika Padukone on her birthday

12 minutes ago
 UVAS arranged an motivational lecture for young ve ..

UVAS arranged an motivational lecture for young veterinarian

19 minutes ago
 Police arrest Sajid Garma for his alleged role in ..

Police arrest Sajid Garma for his alleged role in attack on Bilal Yasin

35 minutes ago
 KPT shipping movements report

KPT shipping movements report

13 minutes ago
 Two killed,five injured on road

Two killed,five injured on road

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.