Warsaw, Poland, Jan 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2022 ) :Polish President Andrzej Duda has tested positive for Covid-19 and is isolating, his chief of staff Pawel Szrot said on Wednesday.

"The president is fine, has no severe symptoms and is under constant medical care," Szrot said on Twitter.