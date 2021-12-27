UrduPoint.com

Polish President Vetoes Controversial Media Law Slammed By US

Mon 27th December 2021 | 05:10 PM

Polish president vetoes controversial media law slammed by US

Warsaw, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2021 ) :Polish President Andrzej Duda on Monday vetoed a controversial media ownership law that critics said was aimed at silencing the US-owned news channel TVN24.

"I am vetoing it," Duda said in a televised statement, following heavy criticism of the law from the European Union and the United States.

Polish lawmakers adopted the law earlier this month.

The law would have prevented companies from outside the European Economic Area from holding a controlling stake in Polish media companies.

That would have forced US group Discovery to sell its majority stake in TVN, one of Poland's biggest private tv networks.

TVN24 is its news channel.

Duda said he agreed with this principle, but that it should not be made to apply to existing business arrangements and investment treaties.

The US charge d'affaires in Warsaw, Bix Aliu, had called on Duda to veto the bill, saying Washington was "extremely disappointed" by the legislation.

"We expect President Duda to act in accordance with previous statements to use his leadership to protect free speech and business," Aliu said earlier.

