UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Polish Skating Rink Becomes Florist To Bypass Virus Rules

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 05th January 2021 | 01:00 AM

Polish skating rink becomes florist to bypass virus rules

Warsaw, Jan 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :An ice-skating rink in northern Poland has taken the phrase "new year, new me" to heart and become an open-air florist in an effort to stay open under new anti-coronavirus rules.

"Recreational skating is banned, so for the space to generate some income we rented it out to a florist" as stores can still operate during this month's partial lockdown, said Tomasz Fornalski, co-owner of the Lodogryf rink in the city of Szczecin.

Since January 1, those interested can purchase coupons for small or large roses, then head over -- in shoes or on skates brought from home -- to the rink's centre to pick up their flower of choice.

"So people move around the shop, mulling over which flower to get, and once they've made up their minds, they take it and leave," Fornalski told AFP.

The 40-year-old flower shop employee, as he calls himself, stresses that "there's a roof but otherwise the rink is open, there's fresh air.

So there's absolutely no epidemiological risk, or at least it's much smaller than at any other store." But health inspectors disagree. Their regional spokeswoman Malgorzata Kaplan said Monday that a weekend visit showed the "space is operating as a skating rink, not a flower shop" and must close.

Fornalski says he has yet to receive anything in writing so for now he is still in the flower business -- but he has other colourful ideas at the ready just in case.

"There's a Plan B, C and D. We have to operate somehow, because the loans aren't going to pay themselves off," he said.

His lips are sealed regarding the specifics but he did consider the possibility of turning the space into a church -- of the God of Ice -- which a Polish gym had already hit upon last year.

Related Topics

Business Visit Szczecin Poland January God Church From Employment

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi launches &#039;Choose to Vaccinate&#039; ..

1 hour ago

Makeup examinations for school students to start o ..

1 hour ago

UN Urges Iran to Uphold JCPOA After Uranium Enrich ..

1 hour ago

World chess body taps Latvian ex-minister as chief ..

1 hour ago

2 hours ago

FIFA announces names of World Club Cup referees

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.