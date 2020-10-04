UrduPoint.com
Polish Teen Iga Swiatek Knocks Top Seed Simona Halep Out Of Roland Garros

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 04th October 2020 | 04:00 PM

Polish teen Iga Swiatek knocks top seed Simona Halep out of Roland Garros

Paris, Oct 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2020 ) :Top seed and 2018 champion Simona Halep was sent crashing out of Roland Garros on Sunday when Polish teenager Iga Swiatek stormed to a shock 6-1, 6-2 victory to reach the quarter-finals.

Swiatek, just 19 and ranked 54 in the world, will take on either Dutch fifth seed Kiki Bertens or Italian qualifier Martina Trevisan for a place in the semi-finals.

