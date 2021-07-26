'Political' slogans chanted at Tehran power cut protest: state TV

Tehran, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2021 ) :A number of people demonstrated in the centre of the Iranian capital Tehran on Monday against power cuts, the state television website reported, with some demonstrators chanting "political" slogans.

It said a "limited gathering" began before noon when some shop owners at the Aladdin and Charsou malls, two of the city's main mobile and tech markets, marched down Jomhouri Street to "protest problems caused by power cuts".

"At the same time, a group tried to use the dissatisfaction and make it political" by chanting "norm-breaking slogans", the website added.

The term "norm-breaking" is regularly used by Iranian media to refer to slogans critical of the authorities in the Islamic republic.

A video posted on Twitter by the ultraconservative Fars news agency showed protesters blocking the busy street, with security forces on motorcycles present nearby.

Fars said the gathering comprised "about 50 people", some of whom chanted "political slogans".

These included "Neither Gaza nor Lebanon, my life for Iran" and "Police, support us", the video footage showed.