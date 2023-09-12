Politically divided Chile marks 50-year coup anniversary

Santiago, Sept 12 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2023 ) :Chile on Monday marked 50 years since the coup d'etat that brought Augusto Pinochet to power, with political divisions over the legacy of his brutal dictatorship on stark display.

Commemorations of the violent US-backed ouster of Marxist leader Salvador Allende still evoke strong emotions, and police fired teargas and water cannons at protesters who vandalized the presidential palace on the anniversary's eve.

Leftist President Gabriel Boric led an event at the palace, known as La Moneda, to mark the historic date, and stressed the need to condemn those who violate human rights "without any nuance." "The coup cannot be separated from what came after," he said, referring to the 17-year Pinochet dictatorship under which more than 3,200 people were killed or "disappeared" and tens of thousands tortured.

The far-right UDI party issued a statement Monday defending the coup as "inevitable" due to the failures of Allende's political left.

The presidents of Mexico, Colombia, Bolivia and Uruguay were at the emotional ceremony in Santiago, also attended by Rage Against the Machine guitarist Tom Morello and former Uruguayan president Jose Mujica.

No right-wing representatives attended Monday's event at La Moneda.

Poetry readings and musical performances were interrupted by a minute of silence to mark the moment the bombs started dropping on the palace. Allende committed suicide while troops and tanks closed in.

As night fell, thousands arrived at the national stadium in the capital -- once used by Pinochet's regime as a torture center -- to place candles in memory of the victims.

Elsewhere, protesters on the outskirts of town prevented the passage of vehicles.

The 1973 coup, in a country seen until then as a bastion of democracy and stability in Latin America, reverberated around the world, and underscored covert interference by the United States.

US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said Monday that President Joe Biden's government "has tried to be transparent about the US role in that chapter of Chilean history by recently declassifying documents from 1973 as the Chilean government has requested us to do."