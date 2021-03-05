Politician Munir Ahmed Khan joins PTI

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Mar 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :Leading political figure Munir Ahmed Khan in a meeting with Prime Minister Iman Khan on Friday, announced to join the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

The prime minister appreciated the decision of Munir Ahmed Khan.

Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar and Federal Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain were also present in the meeting held here at the Prime Minister's House.

Munir Ahmed expressed full confidence in the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, saying Pakistan's future was linked with his visionary leadership.

He lauded Prime Minister Imran Khan for his fight against corruption mafia for over two decades.

Munir Ahmed Khan is the former Central Secretary Information of Alliance for Restoration of Democracy (ARD), and also held advisory and other senior positions with various governments.