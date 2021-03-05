UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Politician Munir Ahmed Khan Joins PTI

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 05th March 2021 | 04:00 PM

Politician Munir Ahmed Khan joins PTI

ISLAMABAD, Mar 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :Leading political figure Munir Ahmed Khan in a meeting with Prime Minister Iman Khan on Friday, announced to join the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

The prime minister appreciated the decision of Munir Ahmed Khan.

Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar and Federal Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain were also present in the meeting held here at the Prime Minister's House.

Munir Ahmed expressed full confidence in the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, saying Pakistan's future was linked with his visionary leadership.

He lauded Prime Minister Imran Khan for his fight against corruption mafia for over two decades.

Munir Ahmed Khan is the former Central Secretary Information of Alliance for Restoration of Democracy (ARD), and also held advisory and other senior positions with various governments.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Corruption Prime Minister Technology Democracy Alliance

Recent Stories

Daniel Pearl case: SC to hear appeals challenging ..

11 minutes ago

Results of Argentina's Trials of Russia's Sputnik ..

32 minutes ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan for restructuring and re ..

33 minutes ago

Three gamblers held with stake money in sargodha

33 minutes ago

UAE announces 3,072 new COVID-19 cases, 2,026 reco ..

51 minutes ago

Magnitude 5.6 Earthquake Strikes Off Indonesia's C ..

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.