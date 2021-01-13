Politician shot dead in violence-hit central Mexico

(@FahadShabbir)

Santa Cruz de Juventino Rosas, Mexico, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2021 ) :Gunmen shot dead a local politician on Tuesday in Mexico's violence-plagued Guanajuato state, the scene of a deadly turf war between rival cartels, authorities said.

Juan Antonio Acosta Cano was a lawmaker in the Guanajuato congress and a member of the conservative National Action Party (PAN).

"I deeply regret the murder of the local legislator Juan Antonio Acosta Cano and strongly condemn these events," Guanajuato governor Diego Rodriguez said on Twitter.

Acosta Cano was shot by unknown assailants in the streets of Juventino Rosas, the municipality where he was planning to run for the office of mayor, authorities said.

The killing happened a day after clashes between gunmen and security forces in Juventino Rosas and other areas of Guanajuato left 10 people dead.

Local-level politicians are often targeted by Mexico's powerful cartels.

A deadly battle for control of trade in stolen fuel between rival gangs Jalisco New Generation and Santa Rosa de Lima has turned Guanajuato into one of Mexico's most violent states.

More than 300,000 people have been murdered since Mexico deployed the military to fight the cartels in 2006, with most of the killings blamed on organized crime.