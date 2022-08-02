Politicians across divide pay respects to N.Ireland peacemaker Trimble

Lisburn, United Kingdom, Aug 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2022 ) :British and Irish prime ministers and former Sinn Fein leader Gerry Adams on Monday attended the funeral of David Trimble, the Nobel peace prize-winning former first minister of Northern Ireland whose statecraft helped end decades of conflict.

Trimble, a pro-UK unionist politician, was one of the Northern Irish leaders who delivered the landmark Good Friday peace deal in 1998.

His death last Monday aged 77 after a short illness has prompted tributes from across the political spectrum in the province and mainland Britain as well as from around the world.

Mourners joining Trimble's widow and children for the service in a Presbyterian church in his hometown of Lisburn, southwest of Belfast, included British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Irish Taoiseach Micheal Martin.