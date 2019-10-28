UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Poll Finds Over 80% In Japan Back Female Emperor

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 28th October 2019 | 10:20 AM

Poll finds over 80% in Japan back female emperor

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2019 ) :The vast majority of Japanese voters back allowing women to inherit the Chrysanthemum Throne, a new polls shows, as the royal family struggles with a dearth of male heirs.

The survey, conducted in the wake of last week's enthronement proclamation ceremony for Emperor Naruhito, found 81.9 percent favour Japan having a woman take the throne, with 13.5 percent opposed.

The Kyodo news agency poll, carried out over the weekend, comes as there is renewed debate about succession in the royal family, with inheritance of the throne limited by law to male members of the imperial line.

There are currently just three heirs -- the emperor's younger brother Crown Prince Akishino, 53, his 13-year-old son Prince Hisahito, and 83-year-old Prince Hitachi, the emperor's uncle.

The dwindling ranks of male heirs have rekindled debate about allowing female royals to ascend the throne, with top government spokesman Yoshihide Suga saying they would "cautiously" study the issue after a series of imperial ceremonies this year.

Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako have one child, 17-year-old Princess Aiko.

Not only are women precluded from inheriting the throne, but they lose their royal status if they marry a commoner, and their children are no longer considered part of the imperial line.

Japan's Conservatives remain strongly opposed to revisions to the Imperial House Law to allow women to ascend the throne.

Last week, a group of politicians suggested instead enacting a special law allowing men from branches of the royal family that were abolished in post-war reforms to "rejoin" the line, in a bid to bolster the ranks of male potential imperial successors.

The survey, covering 732 randomly selected households, polled 1,009 people in total.

The results are in line with surveys in recent years suggesting public support for a woman taking the throne.

Related Topics

Male Japan Women Family From Government Top

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 28 October 2019

11 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

UAE, Brazil issue joint statement on advancing bil ..

9 hours ago

UAE, France friends, strategic allies: Abdullah bi ..

10 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Swiss President advancing bilat ..

10 hours ago

UAE, Brazil: 35 years of fruitful sports partnersh ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.