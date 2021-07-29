Pollard shines as West Indies make 85-5 in rain-hit T20

Bridgetown, Barbados, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) :West Indies captain Kieron Pollard hoisted two sixes in an unbeaten top score of 22 to lift his side to 85 for five batting first against Pakistan in the rain-affected first T20 International of the four-match series at Kensington Oval in Barbados on Wednesday.

With the match reduced to nine overs-per-side after steady rain intervened following the toss to delay the start of play by almost three hours, the home side sent out their celebrated power-hitters in what was always going to be a frenetic passage of play.

However Pakistan's array of varied bowling talent stymied the early effort and also inflicted injury when opening batsmen Lendl Simmons took a blow on the neck attempting to hook a short ball from debutant seam bowling all-rounder Mohammad Wasim and was forced to retire hurt.

Another seamer, Hasan Ali, responded to the challenge with two overs in which he conceded only 11 runs while claiming the wickets of the other opener, Evin Lewis, and Shimron Hetmyer.

Nicholas Pooran struck two sixes before falling victim to the spin of veteran Mohammad Hafeez for 13, the next best individual score, although 14 extras were also conceded by the Pakistanis.

More rain swept across the ground just as the innings came to an end, further jeopardising the prospects of a definitive result at the start of a series in which one match has already been cut from the schedule due to a two-day delay in the preceding One-Day International series against Australia at the same venue.

That interruption was caused by a Covid 19 positive test of a non-playing member of the West Indies staff just before the scheduled start of the second ODI last Thursday.