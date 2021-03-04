UrduPoint.com
Pollard Third Man To Hit Six Sixes In Over In International Cricket

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 04th March 2021 | 09:00 AM

Pollard third man to hit six sixes in over in international cricket

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda, March 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :West Indies captain Kieron Pollard on Wednesday became only the third man to hit six sixes in an international over in the opening Twenty20 international against Sri Lanka.

Pollard followed in the footsteps of South Africa's Herschelle Gibbs (2007 World Cup against Netherlands) and India's Yuvraj Singh (2007 T20 World Cup against England) by achieving the rare feat.

The hapless bowler was Akila Dananjaya who in his previous over had claimed a hat-trick of wickets.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

