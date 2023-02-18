UrduPoint.com

Polledri Out Of Six Nations With Shoulder Injury: Source

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 18, 2023 | 06:20 PM

Milan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2023 ) :Italy's Jake Polledri will miss the rest of the Six Nations with a shoulder injury, a source at the Italian rugby federation told AFP on Saturday.

Earlier the FIR said that flanker Polledri required surgery on his right shoulder after tests carried out by his club Gloucester revealed an injury to the rotator cuff tendons.

The 27-year-old was substituted late on in last weekend's 31-14 defeat to England at Twickenham, and the FIR said he felt pain in his shoulder after the match.

In a statement the FIR said Polledri's time away from the field "will be assessed on the basis of the outcome of surgery", but the source told AFP the 27-year-old might not even play again this season.

The England loss was Polledri's first appearance for the Azzurri since a defeat to Scotland in November 2020, when he suffered a career-threatening injury to his right knee which kept him out of action for almost two years.

Italy host Ireland at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome next Saturday having lost both their opening matches to France and England.

Ireland top the table with two bonus point wins, including last weekend's home victory against Six Nations holders and World Cup favourites France.

