Polling Starts In 3 Districts Of Mirpur Division

Sumaira FH 38 seconds ago Sun 25th July 2021 | 12:00 PM

Polling starts in 3 districts of Mirpur division

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2021 ) : Jul 25 (APP):Polling for all 13 seats of Azad Jammu Kashmir Legislative Assembly in all three districts of Mirpur division including Mirpur, Kotli and Bhimbher started at stipulated 8.00 am in mostly peaceful environment.

The polling will continue till 5.00 in the evening without any break, according to the announced election schedule.

Voters, started reaching to their respective polling stations in all the Constituencies amid exceptional security measures.

A total of 3,51,423 were registered in four constituencies of district Mir Pur including Mirpur city, Dadayal, Chakswari and Khari Shareef.

Voters expressed satisfaction over the security arrangements at the polling stations. However, there were reports about few clashed among the supporters of the rival political groups at certain places including Kotli district.

No major incident of unrest was reported from any part of the district

