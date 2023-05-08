Polling stations for Turkish elections close in most European countries

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LONDON, May 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2023 ) :Voting ended Sunday in most European countries for Türkiye's upcoming presidential and parliamentary elections.

Polling stations at Turkish diplomatic missions in many European countries closed as of 9 p.m. local time.

Voting closed in Albania, Belarus, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Finland, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Kosovo, Lithuania, Malta, Moldova, Montenegro, North Macedonia, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland as well as in the UK.

However, voting will continue in Austria, Denmark, France, Germany and Luxembourg until Tuesday from 9 a.

m. to 9 p.m. local time.

As of Sunday, over 1.6 million Turkish citizens living abroad had cast their votes to elect the country's new president and parliamentary representatives, according to the Supreme Election board (YSK).

Voting in Türkiye itself will take place on Sunday, May 14. Voters will choose between four presidential hopefuls: President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who is seeking reelection, main opposition leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu, Muharrem Ince, and Sinan Ogan.

Meanwhile, 24 political parties and 151 independent candidates are vying for seats in the 600-member Turkish parliament.