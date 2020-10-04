Polls close in Kyrgyzstan parliamentary election

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, Oct 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2020 ) :Kyrgyzstan officials began counting ballots from a parliamentary election on Sunday, as observers warned that economic woes caused by the coronavirus pandemic had laid fertile ground for vote buying and possible post-poll protests.

Sixteen parties were competing for seats in the 120-member legislature, with several positioning themselves in opposition to President Sooronbai Jeenbekov, an ally of Russia.

First results of the poll are expected later on Sunday, the Central Election Commission said.

Jeenbekov, 61, will be hoping for a cooperative parliament as he plans for life after his single permitted term ends in 2023, knowing that his predecessor and former protege Almazbek Atambayev is currently languishing in jail.

The pandemic has battered the already modest incomes of people in Kyrgyzstan, the second poorest of the countries to gain independence from the Soviet Union in 1991, and many observers warn the stage is set for massive ballot fraud by some well-resourced parties.