UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Polls Close In Kyrgyzstan Parliamentary Election

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 04th October 2020 | 08:20 PM

Polls close in Kyrgyzstan parliamentary election

Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, Oct 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2020 ) :Kyrgyzstan officials began counting ballots from a parliamentary election on Sunday, as observers warned that economic woes caused by the coronavirus pandemic had laid fertile ground for vote buying and possible post-poll protests.

Sixteen parties were competing for seats in the 120-member legislature, with several positioning themselves in opposition to President Sooronbai Jeenbekov, an ally of Russia.

First results of the poll are expected later on Sunday, the Central Election Commission said.

Jeenbekov, 61, will be hoping for a cooperative parliament as he plans for life after his single permitted term ends in 2023, knowing that his predecessor and former protege Almazbek Atambayev is currently languishing in jail.

The pandemic has battered the already modest incomes of people in Kyrgyzstan, the second poorest of the countries to gain independence from the Soviet Union in 1991, and many observers warn the stage is set for massive ballot fraud by some well-resourced parties.

Related Topics

Election Russia Parliament Election Commission Of Pakistan Vote Jail Independence Kyrgyzstan Sunday From Opposition Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate King of Lesotho on Indepe ..

7 minutes ago

Space-focused event launches Expo 2020’s themati ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Economy fines 8 businesses and warns 13 for ..

2 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid establishes Higher Committee f ..

3 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid offers condolences to Emir of ..

3 hours ago

One year to go: Switzerland to take off for Expo 2 ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.