UrduPoint.com

Polls Open As Turkish Cypriots Vote In Local Elections

Sumaira FH Published December 25, 2022 | 06:40 PM

Polls open as Turkish Cypriots vote in local elections

LEFKOSA, Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (AA/APP:Polls opened in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) as residents began voting in Sunday's local elections.

A total of 208,236 registered voters are eligible to cast their votes in 768 ballot boxes across the country.

Voters will choose 18 mayors, 220 city council members, 240 headmen and 960 council of elders, according to the country's Supreme Election board (YSK).

Turkish Cypriots will decide on 67 candidates, six of them women, for the mayoral posts.

Voting started at 8 a.

m. local time (0600GMT), with polls to close at 6 p.m. (1600GMT).

Partners in the TRNC's ruling coalition -- the National Unity Party, Democrat Party, and Rebirth Party -- are participating in the elections as a full alliance.

Cyprus has been mired in a decades-long dispute between Greek and Turkish Cypriots, with the TRNC founded in 1983, several years after Turkiye's military intervention on the island as a guarantor power to protect Turkish Cypriots from persecution, violence, and ethnic attacks.

Related Topics

Election Alliance Women Sunday From P

Recent Stories

Ministry of Climate Change and Environment organis ..

Ministry of Climate Change and Environment organises first meeting of Farmers’ ..

1 hour ago
 Dubai Police Traffic campaigns benefit 10M people ..

Dubai Police Traffic campaigns benefit 10M people over last three years

2 hours ago
 SteelFab 2023 brings together 200 exhibitors from ..

SteelFab 2023 brings together 200 exhibitors from around world at Expo Sharjah

2 hours ago
 Shurooq’s destinations to ring New Year with col ..

Shurooq’s destinations to ring New Year with colourful lights

2 hours ago
 Dubai Customs’ Air Cargo Centres deal with 81 bl ..

Dubai Customs’ Air Cargo Centres deal with 81 bln items of goods in 2022

4 hours ago
 RTA begins Phase I of Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Corr ..

RTA begins Phase I of Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Corridor Project

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.