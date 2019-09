(@FahadShabbir)

Tunis, Sept 15 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2019 ) :Tunisians started voting Sunday in the country's second-ever democratic presidential election, with all outcomes still on the table.

Voters were waiting as the country's 13,000 polling stations opened at 8 A.M. (0700 GMT), with 26 candidates on the ballot paper.