Polls Open In Afghan Presidential Election: Officials

Sat 28th September 2019 | 07:50 AM

Polls open in Afghan presidential election: officials

Kabul, Sept 28 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2019 ) :Polls opened Saturday for Afghanistan's presidential election, officials said, following a bloody campaign that has been marred by a wave of violence.

"Voting has begun all over the country, and we are glad the people are already in big lines at polling centres waiting to cast their votes," Independent Election Commission spokesman Zabi Sadaat told AFP.

