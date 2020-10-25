Polls Open In Chile For Referendum On Constitution: AFP
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 25th October 2020 | 05:00 PM
Santiago, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2020 ) :Polling stations opened Sunday morning in Chile for a historic referendum on whether to change the country's dictatorship-era constitution.
More than 14 million Chileans were eligible to vote on replacing the current charter which dates from the 1973-1990 rule of General Augusto Pinochet and was accused of promoting social inequalities.