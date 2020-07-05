UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Polls Open In Dominican Republic Presidential Election

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sun 05th July 2020 | 05:10 PM

Polls open in Dominican Republic presidential election

Santo Domingo, July 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2020 ) :Polls opened Sunday in the Dominican Republic in elections for president and the legislature held despite spiking coronavirus cases in the Caribbean country.

Opposition leader Luis Abinader, who recently recovered from COVID-19, and ruling party candidate Gonzalo Castillo were considered the favorites in a six-man field for the presidency.

Related Topics

Dominican Republic Sunday From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Oman announces 1,072 new COVID-19 cases

14 minutes ago

Gargash Chairs first meeting of National Human Rig ..

14 minutes ago

Dubai Chamber, DAFZA collaborate to connect digita ..

29 minutes ago

UAQ Ruler issues Decree on Tourism and Antiquities ..

1 hour ago

Palestine announces 237 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deat ..

2 hours ago

Kuwait announces 520 new COVID-19 recoveries

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.