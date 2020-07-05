Polls Open In Dominican Republic Presidential Election
Sun 05th July 2020
Santo Domingo, July 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2020 ) :Polls opened Sunday in the Dominican Republic in elections for president and the legislature held despite spiking coronavirus cases in the Caribbean country.
Opposition leader Luis Abinader, who recently recovered from COVID-19, and ruling party candidate Gonzalo Castillo were considered the favorites in a six-man field for the presidency.