Polls Open In Greece's First Post-bailout General Election

Sun 07th July 2019 | 09:40 AM

Polls open in Greece's first post-bailout general election

Athens, July 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2019 ) :Polls opened in Greece's first national election of the post-bailout era Sunday, with leftist Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras's Syriza party expected to be ousted by the conservative opposition.

Polling stations opened at 07:00 am (0400 GMT) and will close at 07:00 pm with 9,903,864 Greeks having the right to vote, according to the Athens news Agency.

