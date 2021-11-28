Polls open in Honduras election with call for peace

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Tegucigalpa, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2021 ) :Polls opened on Sunday ahead of a tense general election in Honduras with the national electoral body calling for peace in the race to replace President Juan Orlando Hernandez.

"I call on everyone to proceed with this process in peace, calm, without fear and without violence," said National Electoral Council president Kelvin Aguirre.

More than 30 people were killed in a government crackdown against protesters following the highly-disputed last general election four years ago.