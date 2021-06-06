Polls open in legislative elections seen as test for Mexico president

Mexico City, June 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2021 ) :Polling stations opened in pandemic-hit Mexico on Sunday for legislative elections seen as a key test of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's popularity after more than two years in office.

Voting began at 08:00 am (1300 GMT) in midterm polls to choose the 500 members of the lower house of Congress, 15 of 32 state governors and thousands of local politicians.