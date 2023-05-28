Polls open in Spain local vote that ups pressure on PM

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2023 ) :Spaniards began voting Sunday in local and regional polls which will be a barometer for a year-end general election that surveys suggest Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez will lose, heralding a return of the right.

The stakes are high for Sanchez, whose Socialist party governs the eurozone's fourth-largest economy in coalition with the far-left Podemos.

Voters are casting ballots for mayors in 8,131 municipalities while also electing leaders and assemblies in 12 of Spain's 17 regions -- 10 of which are currently run by the Socialists.

Voting opened at 9:00 am (0700 GMT) with some 35.5 million people eligible to cast ballots in the local elections and 18.3 million eligible to vote in the regional elections. Ballot boxes will close at 8:00 pm.

With no exit polls, initial results are due out two hours later.

If the left "exceeds expectations and manages to retain control of most regional governments in play.

.. this would suggest the national elections will be very closely fought, and bode well for the left's chances of staying in power", Eurasia Group analyst Federico Santi said this week.

But if surveys -- which forecast a shift to the right -- prove correct, success at a regional level will provide opposition leader Alberto Nunez Feijoo, head of the right-wing Popular Party (PP), with the "momentum" he needs to win the end-of-year election, Santi said.

Sunday's vote finds Sanchez, in office since 2018, at several disadvantages.

He faces voter fatigue with his left-wing government at a time of soaring inflation -- even though the rate is lower in Spain than other EU nations -- and the resulting fall in purchasing power.

He has also struggled to contain the fallout from repeated crises that have shaken his left-wing coalition.