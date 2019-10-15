UrduPoint.com
Polls Open In Tense Mozambique Election

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 15th October 2019 | 10:20 AM

Polls open in tense Mozambique election

Maputo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2019 ) :Voting got under way on Tuesday in tense Mozambique elections that are feared could test the country's fragile peace, after a heated campaign marred by violence and allegations of electoral fraud.

President Filipe Nyusi cast his vote as polls opened at 7:00 am (0500 GMT) for his ruling Frelimo party, which has been in power for 44 years and is widely expected to beat arch-rivals Renamo, a former rebel group turned main opposition party.

