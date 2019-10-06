Polls open in Tunisian legislative elections: AFP

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Tunis, Oct 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2019 ) :Polls opened on Sunday in Tunisia for the third round of legislative elections since the North African country's 2011 revolution, in a key vote eclipsed by a presidential runoff.

Some seven million voters were expected to head to polling stations, just weeks after the first round of the presidential polls swept aside the post-Arab Spring political establishment.