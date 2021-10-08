Polls open in two-day Czech general election

Prague, Oct 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2021 ) :Polls opened on Friday for a Czech general election in which a populist billionaire at odds with the European Union who featured in the Pandora papers is tipped to win.

Prime Minister Andrej Babis is seeking a second straight victory for his populist ANO political party despite his lukewarm handling of the Covid-19 pandemic and his clash with the law.