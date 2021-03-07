UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pollution Checks On Siberia River After Pipeline Fire

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 07th March 2021 | 05:50 PM

Pollution checks on Siberia river after pipeline fire

Moscow, March 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2021 ) :Inspectors will check an underwater pipeline for pollution after it caught fire on a frozen river in Russia's Siberia, Federal monitoring service Rostekhnadzor said Sunday.

First reports suggest around 700 tonnes of liquefied petroleum gas (a mixture of propane and butane) could be on site, Rostekhnadzor spokesperson Andrei Vil said on his Telegram account.

The pipeline's owner Russian petrochemicals giant Sibur said the gas leak happened Saturday, causing a short fire on the frozen River Ob in the oil-rich Khanty-Mansiysk region in Western Siberia.

It happened 44 kilometres (27 miles) from the nearest residential area and there were no "risks for the population and the environment", the company added.

But Vil said on Telegram that "statements indicating the absence of risk for the environment raise serious doubts" because of the amounts of liquefied petroleum gas on site.

The cause of the leak is still being established, said Sibur.

A Sibur regional official Alexander Teplyakov said Sunday the incident was under control but that the company would pay for any damage caused by the incident.

Teplyakov, quoted in a statement from the local authorities, said 27 people and 12 units of machinery were currently on site.

Samples would be taken from the surface of the water to determine any damage to the environment, he added.

Russia frequently suffers environmental disasters, often due to the country's ageing infrastructure or to negligence.

Last month, mining giant Norilsk Nickel was fined close to $2 billion for a fuel spill that leaked tonnes of diesel into rivers in the Russian Arctic.

Related Topics

Fire Water Russia Company Ob Norilsk SITE Gas Sunday From Billion

Recent Stories

Women have played a pivotal role in development an ..

41 minutes ago

International Women’s Day a celebration of statu ..

1 hour ago

Ministry of Interior’s anti-money laundering cou ..

2 hours ago

‏UAE announces 2,613 new COVID-19 cases, 1,587 r ..

3 hours ago

UAE condemns Houthi bomb-laden drone attacks on Sa ..

3 hours ago

MoIAT explores growth of healthcare sector post-CO ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.