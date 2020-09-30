Pompeo calls for Greece-Turkey dialogue to ease tensions

Soúda, Greece, Sept 29 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday backed talks between Greece and Turkey to resolve tensions in the eastern Mediterranean while announcing an enhanced US military presence in the region.

Turkey, Greece and Cyprus have been locked in a row over energy resources and maritime borders in the region, with Ankara infuriating the EU countries by sending research ships with naval escorts to work in contested waters.

Athens and Ankara have said they are ready to talk to try and solve the crisis.

"We strongly support dialogue between NATO allies Greece and Turkey and encourage them to resume discussion of these issues as soon as possible," Pompeo said after visiting a NATO base on the Greek island of Crete.

Pompeo said that the US navy's newest expeditionary sea base, the USS Hershel Williams, would from now on be based at the Souda Bay base on Crete, which he visited with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

"It's literally the perfect choice in light of the facility's strategic location. And it's symbolic of a defence partnership that will continue to expand and to grow," he said.

The 110-acre (44-hectare) Naval Support Activity base at Souda is the foremost US naval facility in the eastern Mediterranean.