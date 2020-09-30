UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pompeo Calls For Greece-Turkey Dialogue To Ease Tensions

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 30th September 2020 | 02:10 AM

Pompeo calls for Greece-Turkey dialogue to ease tensions

Soúda, Greece, Sept 29 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday backed talks between Greece and Turkey to resolve tensions in the eastern Mediterranean while announcing an enhanced US military presence in the region.

Turkey, Greece and Cyprus have been locked in a row over energy resources and maritime borders in the region, with Ankara infuriating the EU countries by sending research ships with naval escorts to work in contested waters.

Athens and Ankara have said they are ready to talk to try and solve the crisis.

"We strongly support dialogue between NATO allies Greece and Turkey and encourage them to resume discussion of these issues as soon as possible," Pompeo said after visiting a NATO base on the Greek island of Crete.

Pompeo said that the US navy's newest expeditionary sea base, the USS Hershel Williams, would from now on be based at the Souda Bay base on Crete, which he visited with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

"It's literally the perfect choice in light of the facility's strategic location. And it's symbolic of a defence partnership that will continue to expand and to grow," he said.

The 110-acre (44-hectare) Naval Support Activity base at Souda is the foremost US naval facility in the eastern Mediterranean.

Related Topics

NATO Prime Minister Turkey Ankara Cyprus Greece Turkish Lira From Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

Expats&#039; remittances amounted to AED79.6 bn in ..

46 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed condoles death of Amir of Kuwait

2 hours ago

Kuwait Amir Sheikh Sabah passes away leaving behin ..

2 hours ago

UAE chairs GCC-Russia meeting to foster cooperatio ..

3 hours ago

JPMorgan Chase fined $920 mn by US over market man ..

3 hours ago

CBUAE Governor chairs 75th GCC Committee of Moneta ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.