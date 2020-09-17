UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pompeo Confident UK Will Resolve EU Standoff

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 17th September 2020 | 01:00 AM

Pompeo confident UK will resolve EU standoff

Washington, Sept 16 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2020 ) :US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo voiced confidence Wednesday that Britain would find a "good outcome" in its standoff with the European Union over Brexit terms.

"We trust the United Kingdom. I am confident they'll get it right," Pompeo said alongside his visiting British counterpart, Dominic Raab.

I "have great confidence that they will get this right in a way that treats everyone fairly and gets a good outcome for what it was the people of the United Kingdom voted for now several years back," he said, referring to Britain's June 2016 referendum to leave the European Union.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has proposed a contested law that could torpedo trade talks and leave Britain and the EU without any divorce deal at the end of the year.

Northern Ireland is set to remain bound by some EU rules to ensure its border with Ireland, but Johnson charges that the EU could carry out a food blockade between Northern Ireland and Britain.

While President Donald Trump's administration has enthusiastically backed Brexit, Democrats including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi have warned that the stalemate would end prospects of a US-UK trade deal coveted by Johnson's government.

Democrats fear that no-deal Brexit puts at risk peace in Northern Ireland, which maintains an open border with the rest of Ireland under the 1998 Good Friday Agreement.

Raab, who is also meeting Pelosi in Washington, said the measures contemplated by Britain were "defensive" against the EU.

"It is precautionary; we haven't done any of this yet. And it is proportionate," he said.

"Our commitment to the Good Friday Agreement and to avoid any extra infrastructure at the border between the north and the south is absolute," he said.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Washington European Union Trump Divorce Nancy Ireland United Kingdom Brexit June Democrats Border 2016 Government Agreement Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

Pandemic Risks Decade of Progress on Health, Educa ..

47 minutes ago

US Holds Talks With Singapore on Terror Threat, So ..

34 minutes ago

Assailants kill man, took body with them

34 minutes ago

Parliament building illuminated to observe patient ..

34 minutes ago

Health Ministry conducts further 93,682 COVID-19 t ..

2 hours ago

Coronavirus: latest global developments

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.