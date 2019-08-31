UrduPoint.com
Pompeo Denounces Colombian's Call To Return To Arms

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sat 31st August 2019 | 10:30 AM

Pompeo denounces Colombian's call to return to arms

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2019 ) :The United States on Friday denounced a former FARC rebel commander in Colombia for calling for a return to arms and supported prosecution of anyone who has committed crimes.

"We strongly repudiate recent calls by some individuals to abandon the FARC's commitments under the 2016 peace accord and engage in further terrorism and violence," Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement.

