UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pompeo Hails 'fundamental Change' In Sudan-US Ties

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 14th December 2020 | 06:00 PM

Pompeo hails 'fundamental change' in Sudan-US ties

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2020 ) :Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Monday hailed what he called a "fundamental change" in the relationship with Sudan after it officially left the US terror blacklist.

"Sudan's designation as a state sponsor of terrorism is officially rescinded. This represents a fundamental change in our bilateral relationship toward greater collaboration and support for Sudan's historic democratic transition," Pompeo said in a statement.

Sudan had been labeled as a state sponsor of terrorism since 1993, severely hampering investment as most foreign investors are unwilling to incur the wrath of US authorities.

The delisting was a major goal for the new civilian-backed government after the fall last year of dictator Omar al-Bashir, who had welcomed Al-Qaeda.

President Donald Trump announced the intention to delist Sudan in October and it became official with Pompeo's signature after Congress did not object within 45 days.

"We commend the calls of the Sudanese people for freedom, peace and justice, and we congratulate the members of the civilian-led transitional government for their courage in advancing the aspirations of the citizens they serve," Pompeo said.

Related Topics

Trump Sudan October Congress Dictator Government Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

Prime Minister Imran Khan Visits Naval Headquarter ..

1 minute ago

Lootah launches Real Share, a real-estate investme ..

14 minutes ago

OPPO RejoicesOFans Festival Offering Abundant Offe ..

18 minutes ago

Rupees weakens against US dollar

42 minutes ago

PDM failed after yesterday poor show in Lahore, sa ..

1 hour ago

PM lauds efforts of Pakistan Navy for defense of c ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.