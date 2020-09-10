UrduPoint.com
Pompeo: Navalny Poisoning Likely Ordered By 'senior Russian Officials'

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 10th September 2020 | 09:41 AM

Pompeo: Navalny poisoning likely ordered by 'senior Russian officials'

Washington, Sept 10 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ) :US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Wednesday there was a strong chance Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny's poisoning was ordered by senior officials in Moscow.

"I think people all around the world see this kind of activity for what it is," Pompeo said in a radio interview.

"And when they see the effort to poison a dissident, and they recognize that there is a substantial chance that this actually came from senior Russian officials, I think this is not good for the Russian people."

More Stories From Miscellaneous

